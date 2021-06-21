Sha'carri Richardson, Katie Ledecky and Alysson Felix secure Tokyo 2020 berth in spectacular fashions.

Alysson Felix

Katie Ledecky

Thank you Omaha and @USASwimming for a great #SwimTrials21! Thanks to my family, teammates, coaches, and many more for the support and cheers. I’m excited to be heading to my third Olympic Games with @TeamUSA! pic.twitter.com/WoomyUlDPU — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) June 20, 2021

