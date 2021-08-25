The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has begun and the pictures of the opening ceremony that happened on Tuesday are making rounds on social media. The glittering ceremony at the Tokyo Paralympics had many moments which stood out. Check out a few of them below:

Aiyo! We just wanted an excuse to use that 😁 We just love your outfits Malaysia 😍#OpeningCeremony #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/XCcjlAD1MY — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 24, 2021

Hosts Japan

They had to wait for an extra year, but Team Japan are finally here at a home #Paralympics 🇯🇵😍 An emotional moment! #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/3NjnyiLr5o — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 24, 2021

Good boy

Stunning Visual

Team India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)