Australia's Michael Matthews bagged the top honours as he won Stage 14 of Tour de France 2022. With this result, he has ended a five-year-long wait for a win at Tour de France.

#BREAKING Australia's Michael Matthews wins Tour de France Stage 14 pic.twitter.com/tdJNQyINDr — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 16, 2022

