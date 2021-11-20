Valtteri Bottas has won the second practice session of the Qatar GP 2021. The Mercedes racer took 27 laps in the second practice session. The first practice session was won by Max Verstappen. Check out the video highlights of the game below.

Video highlights of the match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

