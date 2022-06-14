Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes took the game away from New Zealand on the final day. The former scored a sensational century and was supported well by his skipper with a fifty as England chased down a target of 299 runs to beat New Zealand and take a 2-0 lead and win the series.

WHAT AN EPIC FINAL DAY! Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes have pulled off a memorable chase for England at Trent Bridge 👊#WTC23 | #ENGvNZ report 👇https://t.co/Kkhw6bOiUy — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)