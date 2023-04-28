Star Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat are currently protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers have accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Taking to Twitter, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has now extended his support to the protesting wrestlers. "It is a matter of great sadness that our champions, who have brought laurels to the country, hoisted the flag and brought so much happiness to all of us, have to come on the road today. It is a very sensitive matter and it should be investigated impartially. Hope the players get justice," reads the translated version of Sehwag's post. Wrestlers Protest: Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan Lend Support to Protesting Grapplers; Share Posts on Twitter.

Virender Sehwag Shows Support for Grapplers in Fight Against WFI President

बहुत दुःख की बात है की हमारे champions जिन्होंने देश का बड़ा नाम किया है , झंडा लहराया है , हम सबको इतनी ख़ुशियाँ दी हैं, उन्हें आज सड़क पर आना पड़ा है। बड़ा संवेदनशील मामला है और इसकी निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद है खिलाड़ियों को न्याय मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/A8KXqxbKZ4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 28, 2023

