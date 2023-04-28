Indian wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are currently protesting against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The wrestlers have accused the WFI president of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Taking to Twitter, former tennis star Sania Mirza has come out in support of the protesting wrestlers. Apart from Sania, former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan also shared posts on Twitter, lending their support to the wrestlers. Kapil Dev Comes Out in Support of Wrestlers Protest, India's Cricket World Cup Winning Captain Says 'Will They Ever Get Justice?'

Sania Mirza Comes Out in Support of Protesting Wrestlers

As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them , with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter… pic.twitter.com/7mVVyz1Dr1 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 28, 2023

Harbhajan Singh Lends Support to Protesting Wrestlers

Sakshi, Vinesh are India's pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice.#IStandWithWrestlers pic.twitter.com/hwD9dKSFNv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 28, 2023

Irfan Pathan Comes Out In Support of Protesting Wrestlers

Indian athletes are always our pride not only when they get medals for us… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)