The September 5 episode of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown will serve as the fallout show of the recently concluded WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE. Multiple stars, including 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena, Randy Orton, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and CM Punk, are set to feature for the Blue Brand. This week's Friday Night SmackDown will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, USA and will start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, fans in India will not have the opportunity to find viewing options of the WWE SmackDown live telecast on any TV channel, as there is no official broadcast partner. However, fans can find live viewing options of WWE SmackDown for streaming online on Netflix, but only with a subscription. John Cena's Next Opponent: Who Will WWE's 17-Time Champion Face Next on His Retirement Tour?

Advertised for SmackDown tonight in Chicago: • John Cena • CM Punk pic.twitter.com/x241OJBuDk — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)