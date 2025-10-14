Elon Musk encouraged users to try the "add a girlfriend" prompt on any video in Grok Imagine. He shared a video of an animated male banana with a girlfriend on X, showing how the prompt works when added. Following this, netizens reacted by posting various videos using the same "add a girlfriend" prompt on Grok Imagine. One joked, "My dog got a bitch," while another posted a video of himself kissing an anime girl. Another user joked by sharing a video of a girl with a llama. An X user shared a video saying, "Here’s a badass girlfriend from my thriller, spy, romance novel series I’m writing! She protects Ethan Dusk, tech billionaire!" Macrohard Logo Complete: Elon Musk Shares Photo of Its Upcoming AI Software Company Project Reportedly Aimed To Take On Microsoft.

Elon Musk Asks Users to Try 'Add a Girlfriend' Prompt to New Grok Imagine

Just type “add a girlfriend” to any video on the new Grok Imagine pic.twitter.com/DDTtzPwpB1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2025

'My Dog got a bitch', Netizens Posted Funny Video

My dog got a bitch😂 pic.twitter.com/hwN16cRiHI — Doge Norway (@DogecoinNorway) October 14, 2025

A User Posted His Video With Anime Girlfriend Using Grok Imagine

Netizen Shares Funny Video on X Saying 'Add a Girlfriend'

Billionaire Ethan Dusk and His Girlfriend, X User Posts Video of Elon Musk

Here’s a baddass girlfriend from my thriller, spy, romance novel series I’m writing! She protects Ethan Dusk tech billionaire! (Inspired by you, Elon) pic.twitter.com/5Syu0FTjOG — Web E Wanda🩷 (@webewanda) October 14, 2025

