ASUS announced its new 'ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH' monitor with 17.3-inch QHD foldable technology. ASUS claimed it to be the 'World's First Foldable OLED Portal Monitor' with vibrant colours and contrast. The foldable technology was majorly used in smartphone screens; however, with this new announcement, other tech companies may also introduce portal laptops with foldable screens. The new ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH monitor could open new possibilities for individuals and businesses to enjoy entertainment and boost productivity. ASUS unveiled many new ROG-branded products with powerful new features and cutting-edge specifications during its CES 2024 ROG Live event.

ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH Unveiled:

