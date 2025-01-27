ASUS announced the launching of its next ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra in the international market on February 6, 2025. The Taiwanese tech company is known for offering powerful performance in its Zenfone Ultra series. The ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie camera, a 5,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage for the standard model. ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra may be introduced with Android 14 or 15 version and likely offer a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED punch-hole HDR10 display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. The new ASUS flagship smartphone will not launch in India. Nothing Confirms Launch of Its Next Smartphone in India on March 4, 2025, Expected To Be Nothing Phone 3 or Nothing Phone (3a); Check Details.

ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra Coming in Global Market on February 6, 2025

