Xbox and Asus have introduced two new handheld gaming consoles at the Xbox Games Showcase. The latest additions of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally series include ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. These devices are set to launch during the 2025 holiday season. Both models come with a dedicated Xbox button, comfortable grips, and more. The ROG Xbox Ally is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X will feature an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB RAM, and 1TB storage. Xbox has not yet confirmed the price, release date, or pre-order details. These updates will be shared later. PS5 Lifespan: Sony PlayStation 5 Approaching End of Its Life Cycle After PS6 Release? Know What To Expect.

The wait is over. The ROG Xbox Ally Series is here.@Xbox pic.twitter.com/pvP9IQalD7 — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) June 8, 2025

