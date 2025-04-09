Bitcoin price, after keeping a steady position, fell to the USD 75,000 mark. The BTC price has fluctuated for weeks and has not surpassed the USD 90,000 mark. It maintained a USD 84,000 price for days until recently, when it fell amid US tariffs. As of 10:38 AM IST, the price of this cryptocurrency was USD 76,315, which showed signs of falling further. This year, experts predicted the Bitcoin price would rise. TSMC Facing USD 1 Billion Fine or More if Found Violating US Export Controls Over Manufacturing Chips for China’s Client Sophgo: Report.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Fell to USD 75,000

April 09, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $75,761.29 (BTC-EUR): €68,735.83 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) April 9, 2025

