TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), a global semiconductor company, will likely face a fine of up to USD 1 billion if found violating the US chip export controls. According to a report by Reuters, TSMC could face a penalty of USD 1 billion or settle a US export control investigation for a chip it made in China's Sophgo, which ended up in a Huawei AI processor. The report mentioned that TSMC made around 3 million chips. The chip maker said it cooperated with the investigation and denied making chips from Hauwei since mid-September 2020, following US rules. US Tariffs: Donald Trump Imposes 104% Tariff on China; Effective Midnight, Says White House.

TSMC Could Face USD 1 Billion Fine Under US Investigation Over Export Controls

