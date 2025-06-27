Bitcoin price today, on June 27, 2025, reached at USD 1,07,265.07 at 8:49 AM IST. A few hours earlier, it was priced at USD 1,07,047.98 at 3:11 AM IST. The day before, on June 26 at 2:52 PM IST, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,07,505.13. Over the last few days, the cryptocurrency has been holding strong above the USD 1,07,000 mark. The steady rise in value shows that market confidence is gradually improving, pushing Bitcoin closer to its recent high. The recent recovery comes after Bitcoin touched USD 1,10,029.88 on June 10, only slightly below its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88 reached on May 23. If this upward trend continues, the Bitcoin price might cross its monthly peak again. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 27, 2025: Hitachi Energy India, NTPC, HCL Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $107,265.07 (BTC-EUR): €91,638.38 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) June 27, 2025

