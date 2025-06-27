New Delhi, June 27: Markets may witness selective stock movements on Friday, June 27, as a range of companies announce fresh orders, commercial operations, and strategic partnerships. Investors looking for stocks to buy or sell today should keep a close watch on shares like Hitachi Energy India (NSE: PowerIndia), NTPC (NSE: NTPC), HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTech) which could see action due to company-specific developments.

Indian equity indices ended higher on the third consecutive session on June 26 with Nifty above 25,500. At close, the Sensex was up 1,000.36 points or 1.21 percent at 83,755.87, and the Nifty was up 304.25 points or 1.21 percent at 25,549. As we enter the last day of week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on June 27. Indian Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open in Gains for 3rd Consecutive Session, Investors in Wait-and-Watch Mode Ahead of Tariff Deadline.

Hitachi Energy India (NSE: PowerIndia) is in focus after securing a major order from Power Grid Corporation of India to supply 30 units of 765 kV, 500 MVA single-phase transformers. The deal supports India’s long-term renewable energy and electrification strategy and may boost investor confidence in the stock. Indian Stock Market: Share Markets Open Higher Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex at 82,500, Nifty Tops 25,170.

Power Mech Projects Ltd (NSE: PowerMech) has bagged a INR 159 crore order from the Bihar State Power Generation Company to construct 13.66 MW solar plants across the state. With a long-term 25-year execution period, the project strengthens its renewable portfolio and could make the stock attractive to long-term investors.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals (NSE: TORNTPHARM) has raised INR 300 crore through issuance of commercial papers, signaling its active position in the short-term debt market. Investors may watch for potential impact on its liquidity and financing costs.

NTPC Ltd (NSE: NTPC) will begin commercial operations of Unit-3 (660 MW) of its 3,300-MW Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar from July 1. This marks a key milestone in Stage-I of the project, which could boost NTPC’s generation capacity and revenue.

HCL Technologies (NSE: HCLTech) has expanded its collaboration with Salesforce to offer orchestration consultation services, supporting AI-driven enterprise transformation—a move that may support upward sentiment in the stock.

These developments could drive action in Thursday’s trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

