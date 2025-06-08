Bitcoin price today, on June 8, 2025, is trading at USD 1,05,572.94 as of 8:49 AM IST. The BTC price marks a slight dip compared to yesterday’s value of USD 1,05,733.99 at 8:44 PM IST. The cryptocurrency continues to stay below its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, which was recorded recently on May 23, 2025. As per reports, the current price drop is mainly due to sell-offs by major investors in the crypto market. Market analysts believe this is a temporary dip and expect Bitcoin to bounce back. Some experts predict that the Bitcoin price could reach USD 1,20,000 by the end of the year. KiranaPro Chaos: Employee Allegedly Deletes App Code and Server Data After Being Fired for Taking Sick Leave.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 8, 2025

