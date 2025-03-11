Bitcoin's price has been fluctuating for weeks, never crossing the historic USD 1,00,000 mark again. The BTC price as of 02:15 PM stood at USD 81,024, which was higher yesterday. However, compared to two months ago, it is very low. The cryptocurrency recently hit as low as USD 79,350, which was once USD 1,06,000 on January 21, 2025. The price of Bitcoin hit USD 76,902 mark today at 12:40 AM. US Stock Market Crash: Apple, Meta, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon Lose Billions on Monday Amid Massive Tech Stock Sell-Offs, Nasdaq Falls 4%, S&P 500 Drops Over 2.7%.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Hit Blow USD 79,000 Mark

Bitcoin price January 21st, 2025: $106,000 Now: $79,350 pic.twitter.com/eF5PE1xYIa — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 11, 2025

