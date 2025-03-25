Bitcoin price today, on March 25, 2025, stood at USD 86,707 at 11:15 AM IST. The BTC price has constantly been trending from USD 80,000 to USD 86,000 after dropping from a historic high of USD 1,00,000. The Bitcoin price recently touched the USD 88,000 mark after weeks and is expected to go beyond USD 90,000 soon this year. The experts previously predicted that the cryptocurrency price could reach around USD 2,00,000. Suzlon Share Price Today, March 25: Suzlon Stock Gains After Brokerage Firm Sets INR 70 Target, Citing Wind Energy Growth; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Expected to Touch USD 89,000 Soon

