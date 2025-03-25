Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd (NSE: SUZLON) gained in early trade on Tuesday, March 25, after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal initiated coverage with a "buy" rating and a price target of INR 70 per share. The stock opened at INR 58.46, up from its previous close of INR 57.91, and traded at INR 57.98. Motilal Oswal highlighted India’s untapped wind energy potential, noting that wind power currently makes up just 20 per cent of India's renewable mix, far lower than in other major economies. The brokerage sees Suzlon as a key player in India's wind energy expansion, projecting installations to reach 4 GW in FY25 and 7-8 GW annually by FY27. The target price implies a 21 per cent upside, boosting investor sentiment. RailTel Share Price Today, March 25: RailTel Stock Slips Despite Securing INR 25.15 Crore Order From HPCL; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Suzlon Stock Rises on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

