Bitcoin price today on May 19, 2025, is trading at USD 1,04,444.28 at 3:11 AM IST, slightly down from USD 1,05,327.55 at 8:44 PM IST on May 18. Despite this minor dip, Bitcoin remains above the USD 1,00,000 mark. BTC price reached an all-time high of USD 1,09,114.88 in January 2025. Experts predict that the cryptocurrency could continue its upward trajectory. If the current trend continues, Bitcoin price may surpass the USD 1,20,000 mark by the end of 2025. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 19, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Delhivery and Hyundai Motor India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Bitcoin Price Today on May 19, 2025

