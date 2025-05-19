Mumbai, May 19: The share market will reopen on Monday, May 19, after a weekend holiday. Several stocks are expected to remain in focus on May 19. These stocks or shares include Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL), Delhivery (NSE: DELHIVERY), Bharat Electronics (NSE: BEL), Bharat Heavy Electricals (NSE: BHEL), Hyundai Motor India (NSE: HYUNDAI), and Kalpataru Projects International (NSE: KPIL).

On Friday, May 16, Indian equity indices ended on a negative note with the Nifty around 25,000. At close, the Sensex was down 200.15 points or 0.24% at 82,330.59, and the Nifty was down 42.30 points or 0.17% at 25,019.80. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that may remain in focus to buy or sell on May 19. GTA 6 Release Date: Rockstar Games Rumoured To Reveal Details of Grand Theft Auto 6 in Next 2 Weeks, More Details Expected During Take-Two Earnings Call on May 15.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Monday, May 19

Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL)

Bharti Airtel's Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Gopal Vittal, has reached out to his counterparts at Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), proposing the creation of a collaborative platform. The aim is for all telecom companies to join forces in tackling the rising threat of malicious URLs, web addresses used to deceive consumers and carry out financial fraud.

Delhivery (NSE: DELHIVERY)

Delhivery posted a strong turnaround in Q4, reporting a net profit of INR 72.6 crore compared to a loss in the same period last year. Revenue grew 5.6% year-on-year, while EBITDA nearly tripled to INR 119 crore. For FY25, the company recorded its first full year of profitability, with a profit after tax (PAT) of INR 162 crore and service revenue exceeding INR 8,900 crore. Partial truckload (PTL) volumes saw significant growth, and margins improved across segments. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 16, 2025: Abbott India, Godrej Industries, Crompton Greaves and JSW Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Hyundai Motor India (NSE: HYUNDAI)

Hyundai Motor India reported a decline in consolidated profit after tax for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The automaker's performance in the final quarter of the fiscal year was impacted by a decrease in domestic sales.

Bharat Electronics Limited (NSE: BEL)

Bharat Electronics Limited's share price will be in focus on Monday as it announced an INR 572 Crore Defence sector order inflow. The Bharat Electronics order includes those for an Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (NSE: BHEL)

The net profit of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 3.03% to INR 504.45 crore in the quarter that ended March 2025, as opposed to INR 489.62 crore during the previous quarter that ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.88% to INR 8993.37 crore in the quarter ending March 2025 as against INR 8260.25 crore in the previous quarter ending March 2024.

Kalpataru Projects International (NSE: KPIL)

Kalpataru Projects International and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notifications of awards totalling approximately INR 2,372 crore.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, views the sentiment in the Indian stock market as optimistic, noting that the Nifty 50 has established a solid base around the 25,000 level, LiveMint reported. Sharing his market outlook, Bagadia said, “The index is likely to reach 25,400 and potentially 25,800 in the near term. Investors should adopt a stock-specific strategy and focus on technically strong stocks.”

