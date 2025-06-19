Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the government-owned telecom provider, has announced the “soft launch” of its 5G service in India, named as BSNL Q-5G FWA (Quantum 5G). The government described BSNL 5G or BSNL Q-5G as "first 5G FWA without SIM." In a post shared by BSNL on June 19, 2025, mentioned managing director "A. Robert J. Ravi soft-launched the revolutionary BSNL Quantum 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service in Hyderabad." The service is now live in select cities to experience "lightning-fast internet with BSNL Q-5G FWA." Reports indicate that the pilot rollout is expected to extend to cities like Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Chandigarh, and Gwalior by September 2025. The service is likely to offer introductory plans priced at INR 999 for 100Mbps and INR 1,499 per month for 300Mbps internet speeds. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Latest Neckband From OnePlus.

BSNL Q 5G ‘Soft Launch’

