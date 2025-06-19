OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is launched in India. The wireless neckband earphones come in two colour options, which are Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is launched at a price of INR 1,699. The neckband comes with a 220mAh battery, which offers up to 36 hours of playback. It features 12.4mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, IP55 rating and weights around 26 gm. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will go on sale starting from June 24 in India. POCO F7 5G Launch in India on June 24, Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Launched in India

The all-new #OnePlusBulletsWirelessZ3 is here to turbocharge your audio. Sale begins June 24, 12 noon. Starting at ₹1699. Know more: https://t.co/WB20XuM4yn pic.twitter.com/txWTLxajUY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)