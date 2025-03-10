BSNL has announced another discounted offer ahead of Holi 2025. The government-run telecom company said that its INR 1,499 recharge plan would offer an extra 29 days of validity. Previously, the company offered a validity extension on its INR 2,399 plan. The BSNL INR 1,499 plan now offers the customers a validity of 365 days. For this offer, they get unlimited calls, 24GB data, and 100 SMS per day. The offer is valid from March 1 to 31, 2025. BSNL Holi Dhamaka: Telecom Company Announces New INR 2399 Plan With Extended Validity Ahead of Holi 2025; Check Details.

BSNL Holi Dhamaka Offer Announced for INR 1,499 Recharge Plan

Holi celebrations just got bigger with BSNL’s Holi Dhamaka Offer! For just ₹1499, enjoy 365 days (29 Days extra) of uninterrupted connectivity—because celebrations should never be cut short! BSNL’s long-term offer that keeps you connected beyond the festival! Offer valid for… pic.twitter.com/Bd6wlVMgon — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) March 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)