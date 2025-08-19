Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its eSIM service, offering a “simple, secure, and smart” way to stay connected. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on August 18, 2025, BSNL said, "Experience instant activation, flexible & cost-effective plans, and no physical SIM hassles. Enjoy advanced security and IoT-ready connectivity with BSNL eSIM - Soft launch in Tamil Nadu." As per reports, customers can visit BSNL customer service centres (CSC) to get the eSIM. They need to carry a valid identity card with an eSIM-compatible device for KYC verification. The BSBL eSIM service is available for existing and new users. After KYC verification, customers are said to receive a one-time QR code to download their eSIM profile and start using the service. Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services in Kerala: Vi 5G Launches in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram Rollout From August 20; Check Introductory Offer Plan.

BSNL Launches eSIM Service in Tamil Nadu

BSNL eSIM is here - Simple, Secure, Smart! Experience instant activation, flexible & cost-effective plans, and no physical SIM hassles. Enjoy advanced security and IoT-ready connectivity with BSNL eSIM - Soft launch in Tamil Nadu.#BSNL #ESIM #DigitalIndia #Connectivity… pic.twitter.com/MNETFKUtjy — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) August 18, 2025

