Holi is set for March 14, 2025, and ahead of the festival, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has announced a "Holi Dhamaka" plan for the people on the upcoming festival, offering unlimited calls and year-long validity. BSNL Holi Dhamaka offer applies to the INR 2,399 plan, which is now extended for more days. BSNL 2,399 plan offers unlimited calling, 2GB of data, and 100 SMS per day. However, the telecom company extended the period from 395 days to 495.

BSNL Holi Dhamaka Offer Announced With Extended Validity

More colors, more fun, and now more validity! Get unlimited calls, 2GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day for 425 days, not just 395! All for just ₹2399! #BSNLIndia #HoliDhamaka #BSNLOffers pic.twitter.com/gZ7GfdnMOK — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) March 3, 2025

