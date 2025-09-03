Several users on social media have complained that their ChatGPT stopped giving replies to their conversations. The ChatGPT users shared screenshots of their issues, showing that OpenAI's chatbot gave them blank replies. One of the users said, "Anybody else facing this with ChatGPT? All the responses seem to be gone?" Another said, "Chatgpt is not responding to conversations! Never experienced this before...". A different user posted, "Is ChatGPT down, or is he ghosting me?" Zerodha Glitch Resolved: India’s Leading Retail Broking Platform Says ‘Price Updates’ Issue With Kite Application Now Fixed.

ChatGPT Down, Never Experienced This Before, Said X User

Chatgpt is not responding to conversations! Never experienced this before... Until I in searched on "X" Several "x" posts existed that its down! One quick look at Chatgpt status via hosted on https://t.co/8hRMfqXMHT, however tells a different story! Checking on "X" for close… pic.twitter.com/L2j7UoBGmi — Bimlesh Gundurao | Foundership (@bimleshgundurao) September 3, 2025

Netizen Posted, "Anyone Else Facing With This ChatGPT?"

Anybody else facing this with ChatGPT? All the responses seem to be gone?#openai #ChatGPTdown pic.twitter.com/OWTaeccqVf — Rajiv Verma | The Full-Stack Guy 🧑‍💻 (@hackernewbie) September 3, 2025

"Is ChatGPT Down?", Asked User on X

ChatGPT Down for Large Numbers of People: Reports

Reports indicate that ChatGPT is currently down for a large number of users Repost if it's down for you too #ChatgptDown #ChatgptOutage pic.twitter.com/5FfZnEVfus — Outage.Now (@outagenow) September 3, 2025

ChatGPT Seems to Be Down, X User Posts

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)