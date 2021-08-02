Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch e-RUPI today. August 2, via video conferencing. The event will take place at 4.30 pm. e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

e-RUPI Launch Live: Watch Launch of Digital Payment App Here

Watch Live Streaming Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)