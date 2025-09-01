Elon Musk-run X has reached a major milestone in social media platforms. On August 31, 2025, Musk shared a post and announced that X has crossed 1 billion downloads on Android devices. The platform, previously known as Twitter, continues to grow rapidly under Musk’s leadership. Musk also revealed that X has roughly reached 1.5 billion downloads on iPhones. It shows the strong demand for the app across both platforms, which highlights its global reach. Amazon Kuiper: After Elon Musk’s Starlink, Jeff Bezos-Run Project Kuiper Plans India Debut, Likely To Offer Satellite Internet Service Next Year, Says Report.

Elon Musk’s X Download Milestone

𝕏 has now exceeded 1 billion downloads on Android alone! And roughly 1.5 billion on iPhone. https://t.co/GS52FjXnsY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2025

