Realme has confirmed that the Realme P4x 5G will launch in India on December 4, 2025. The smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor and will come with a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The device might include a 6.72-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. It will feature a 50MP primary camera. The Realme P4x 5G price in India has been tipped ahead of the launch. As per a tipster (@yabhishekhd), the smartphone may be priced at INR 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, INR 17,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and INR 19,499 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. ‘iPhone Ultra’: Apple Foldable iPhone Launch Likely in 2026; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme P4x 5G Price in India (Expected)

Exclusive ✨ Realme P4x Price: 💰 • 6GB + 128GB: ₹15,999 • 8GB + 128GB: ₹17,499 • 8GB + 256GB: ₹19,499 Specifications: The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50MP + 2MP dual rear camera setup, an 8MP front… https://t.co/oDAw9J7NAl — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

