Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed on Nikhil Kamath's podcast that his partner, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, has Indian heritage and one of their twin sons has the middle name “Sekhar” in tribute to Nobel Prize–winning astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. "My partner Shivon is half Indian, and one of my son's middle name is 'sekhar' after the Indian physicist, Professor S. Chandrasekhar," Elon Musk said. Speaking on Nikhil Kamath’s People by WTF podcast, Musk said Zilis, who grew up in Canada after being adopted as a baby, is “half Indian,” with her biological father believed to have been a university exchange student. Musk added that he did not know the full details of her family background. Zilis, who joined Neuralink in 2017, serves as Director of Operations and Special Projects and holds a degree in economics and philosophy from Yale University. Elon Musk on H1B Visa Programme: ‘America Has Been an Immense Beneficiary of Talent From India’, Says Tesla CEO on Podcast With Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath.

Elon Musk Reveals Son’s Name Sekhar, Reveals Partner’s Indian Heritage

ELON MUSK: "My partner Shivon is half Indian, and one of my son's middle name is 'sekhar' after the Indian physicist, Professor S. Chandrasekhar." pic.twitter.com/niJWBq6zSa — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 30, 2025

Watch Nikhil Kamath-Elon Musk Podcast

