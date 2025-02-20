Elon Musk's social media platform, X (previously Twitter), has increased the cost of its Premium+ subscription plan. The monthly fee for Premium+ on the web has risen from USD 22 to USD 40, reflecting the integration of the advanced Grok 3 AI model. The Premium+ subscription on mobile devices is priced at USD 30 per month as of the slower rollout of Grok updates on mobile compared to the web platform. Users who subscribe to Premium+ will receive a 50% discount on "SuperGrok," while those with a standard Premium subscription will get a 25% discount. Grok 3 New Update: Elon Musk’s xAI AI Model Now Available for Free Access for a Limited Time.

Elon Musk-Run X Hikes Premium+ Subscription Price

NEWS: Updates to Premium+ pricing: - Premium+ on web will now cost $40 a month, up from $22 a month, because of the addition of Grok 3 - The same subscription on mobile will only cost $30, since the mobile app will have slower updates to Grok compared to web. - You will get a… https://t.co/agQWs6BiBQ pic.twitter.com/JhTLqk6bjE — X Daily News (@xDaily) February 19, 2025

