Elon Musk's xAI launched its latest AI model, Grok 3, on February 18, 2025. In a post on February 20, 2025, Musk announced that Grok 3 is temporarily free for all users. He said, ”For a short time, Grok 3 is available for free to all.” Additionally, the subscribers of X Premium+ and SuperGrok will receive enhanced access to Grok 3, including early use of advanced features like Voice Mode. Grok AI New Logo: Elon Musk Shares Updated Logo of xAI Chatbot Saying ‘Grok To Understand’.

Grok 3 Is Available for Free to All for a Limited Period

For a short time, Grok 3 is available for free to all! https://t.co/r5iLXi2pBm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2025

