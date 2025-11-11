Elon Musk said that all of his companies were, in some ways, surprisingly trending towards convergence. This was a reaction to a post made by Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt, who said that the integration of technologies across Musk’s ventures was becoming increasingly apparent. Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas commented on the Tesla shareholder xAI investment vote, stating, “They're going to have to revisit this. We don't think investors understand just how important xAI is to Tesla and the broader Muskonomy. Tesla's relationship with xAI (financially and strategically) is deterministic to the long-term success of Tesla, due in part to the natural synergies of data, software, hardware and manufacturing in recursive loops. The values (and value systems) of both Tesla and xAI are endowed by the values of their shared creator. We believe this co-determination will become more obvious in the next phases of physical AI and autonomy for Tesla in the year ahead.” Musk’s remark highlights how these synergies are increasingly shaping the future trajectory of his companies. Paytm New App Launched: Fintech Firm Launches All-New Consumer-Centric App With Digital Gold Rewards on Every Payment, AI Features.

Elon Musk Hints HIs Companies Moving Towards Convergence

My companies are, surprisingly in some ways, trending towards convergence — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2025

