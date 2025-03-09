Elon Musk has responded to a post made by an X user. The post read, “Italian President Sergio Mattarella is trying to sabotage a government deal with Starlink for political reasons. This is only because Elon Musk is working with US President Donald Trump.” Elon Musk replied and said, “It would be an honor to speak with President Sergio Mattarella.” As per a report of Financial Post, Italy is cautious about finalising the USD 1.6 billion deal with Starlink. The concern arises from the United States reducing its commitments to European security. One of the options that may be considered is Eutelsat Communications SA, a company that provides secure satellite-based communication services. Elon Musk Says Starlink Is Not Allowed To Operate in South Africa, Because ‘I’m Not Black’.

Elon Musk Says ‘It Would Be an Honor To Speak With President Mattarella’

It would be an honor to speak with President Mattarella — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2025

Elon Musk Open To Talk With Italian President Sergio Mattarella Amid Ongoing Attacks on the Starlink Deal

BREAKING: Elon Musk is open to dialogue & willing to have a conversation with Italy President Sergio Mattarella, despite the ongoing attacks on the Starlink deal. This deal is crucial for Italy, as Starlink can offer the country the most secure & advanced connectivity @Quirinale pic.twitter.com/yzC2ZfdwAd — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 8, 2025

