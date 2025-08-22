Elon Musk reportedly approached Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to explore financing a USD 97.4 billion bid to acquire OpenAI, according to a court filing by the startup. OpenAI said neither Zuckerberg nor Meta signed any agreements or participated in the bid, which the board formally rejected in February. Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI who later launched rival xAI, has been involved in ongoing lawsuits against the company, challenging its shift toward a for-profit structure. The filing suggests Musk sought support from OpenAI’s competitors, potentially undermining his claims that co-founder Sam Altman’s partnership with Microsoft betrayed OpenAI’s original charitable mission. Judges have noted Musk’s past efforts to convert OpenAI may conflict with his legal arguments against the company. Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Against Apple for Alleged Favoritism to OpenAI App Over xAI on App Store.

