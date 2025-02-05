Elon Musk's number of followers on his X platform has increased significantly in two weeks. Previously, the tech billionaire boasted 213 million followers on X, which has now increased by 3 million, making a total of 216 million. With these numbers, Elon Musk has become the most followed individual on X. Elon Musk recently started leading the US government department DOGE; besides, he is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owns X, Neuralink, The Boring Company, xAI and more. Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Visits India Hails PM Narendra Modi’s AI Vision, Willing To Collaborate With India: Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Elon Musk X Followers Grew To Be Total 216 Million

BREAKING: Elon Musk has surpassed 216 million followers. He is the most followed and interacted account on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/8RlsSFzl2g — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)