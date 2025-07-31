Elon Musk's xAI company announced signing the EU AI Act's Code of Practice Chapter on Safety and Security. With this announcement, the AI company affirmed its commitment to AI safety. It said, "While the AI Act and the Code have a portion that promotes AI safety, its other parts contain requirements that are profoundly detrimental to innovation and its copyright provisions are clearly over-reach". ‘Claude AI Now on X’: Anthropic Announces Official Claude Account on Elon Musk’s Platform, Likely To Expand Social Media Presence.

xAI Signed EU's AI Safety Act, Criticised Its Lack of Focus on Innovation and Copyright Provisions

xAI supports AI safety and will be signing the EU AI Act’s Code of Practice Chapter on Safety and Security. While the AI Act and the Code have a portion that promotes AI safety, its other parts contain requirements that are profoundly detrimental to innovation and its copyright… — xAI (@xai) July 31, 2025

