Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date is announced, and shoppers across India can prepare for one of the year’s biggest online sale events. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 will begin in September. The e-commerce giant has already started teasing offers like “festive rush hours”, “early bird deals”, and “double discounts”. Known for massive price drops across categories like smartphones, electronics, and home products, the Flipkart BBD sale attracts millions of customers every year. Flipkart Plus members and Black Membership users will enjoy early access 24 hours before the sale opens for everyone. The platform has confirmed that buyers will get an instant 10% discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2025. The Flipkart BBD sale 2025 will start on September 23. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Big Discounts, Deals Coming Soon on Smartphones From Apple, Samsung, iQOO and More; Check Expected Date and Other Details.

Flipkart BBD Sale Date

Flipkart BBD sale is set to begin on September 23, 2025. pic.twitter.com/qW0Ln4mV74 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 4, 2025

