Google has introduced a new Gemini AI feature designed to support more visual and dynamic learning. The feature, called “interactive images”, enables users to explore complex academic concepts in greater depth, transforming study sessions from passive viewing into active exploration. According to Google, the feature will help users develop a deeper understanding through richer engagement with visual content. The company explained: “By being able to interact with images, Gemini is transforming studying from passive viewing into active exploration. With certain images, you’ll now be able to access more information about topics and ask follow-up questions. This marks an important step in making learning more visual, dynamic and accessible.” This enhancement positions Gemini AI as a more intuitive and interactive tool for students and lifelong learners, strengthening its role in modern, visually driven education. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Safe and Responsible Messaging Suggestions’ Feature; Know How It Will Help Users.

Gemini Now Has Interactive Images Feature for Deeper Understanding

We're now rolling out interactive images to the @GeminiApp for more visual and dynamic learning. It’s designed to help you visually explore complex academic concepts, turning studying from passive viewing into active exploration. Learn more → https://t.co/GLVkfBIuGd pic.twitter.com/VpENiEdhZ7 — Google (@Google) November 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)