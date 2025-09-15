Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas shared the progress of the Perplexity mobile app's performance on the Android platform. Aravind Srinivas-run AI company said, "Perplexity is the fastest growing GenAI app on Android" and shared the statistics of 'Month-on-month change in MAUs for leading GenAI apps. Perplexity AI Android app showed 29.43% growth in August 2025 compared to July. Grok showed 6.36%, Gemini 10.15% and Claude 7.25%. The least growth in MAUs (monthly active users) was witnessed by Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT and DeepSeek with 5.01%, 2.6% and -3.22% respectively. Grok 4.1 Confirmed: Elon Musk Announces xAI Working on New Grok Version, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Details.

Perplexity Becomes Fastest Growing App in MAUs on Android, Says CEO Aravind Srinivas

Perplexity is the fastest growing GenAI app on Android 📈 https://t.co/K5E4dX3CMA — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 15, 2025

