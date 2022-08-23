US search engine Google marked its 10-year anniversary of Google Play Store, revamping the Play Store logo. Google Developers India thanked the digital distribution service operator for the positive impact it’s apps have enabled. As a gift to the loyal users, the technology giant offered Play Points and Play Credits for purchasing apps. The users need to activate the points rewards to get better offers on their purchases.

Check Tweets:

This year marks our 10th year of Google Play-ing. To celebrate, we're offering Play Points members a 10x points boost, starting today. How has it been a DECADE 🤔🤯🤔 Claim your points boost here: https://t.co/xoVIQsxHns #PlayTurns10 pic.twitter.com/76pQbQqDBY — Google Play (@GooglePlay) July 25, 2022

As @GooglePlay turns 10, we want to thank you for the positive impact your apps have enabled. We remain inspired by your solutions for 🇮🇳 and the 🌍. We are committed to your success and can’t wait to see what you will create next. 🚀 #GooglePlay10 https://t.co/KPrRYPLD7O — Google Devs India (@GoogleDevsIN) August 23, 2022

