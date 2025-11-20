Elon Musk's xAI has released the Grok 4.1 Fast AI model with a 2-million-token context window. The new model has been designed for enterprise use cases, including customer support, finance, and deep, long, multi-turn scenarios. The new Grok model is available in two variants; Grok 4.1 Fast Reasoning, offering maximum intelligence and planning, and Grok 4.1 Fast Non-Reasoning for near-instant responses. Elon Musk said, "Grok 4.1 Fast has just been released with our new Agent Tools API that has direct access to 𝕏 data, web browsing, and code execution." xAI said that the model combined frontier tool-calling performance with blazing-fast inference and cost-effectiveness.

Grok 4.1 Fast Launched by xAI

Grok 4.1 Fast combines frontier tool-calling performance with blazing-fast inference and cost effectiveness. pic.twitter.com/ofogQZxEeB — xAI (@xai) November 19, 2025

Elon Musk Reacts to xAI's New Model Grok 4.1 Fast

Grok 4.1 Fast just released with our new Agent Tools API that has direct access to 𝕏 data, web browsing and code executionhttps://t.co/zKUYtHQbtq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2025

