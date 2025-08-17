Elon Musk provided a new update, saying he was trying out new X algorithms powered by Grok 4 Mini. He said it would require 20,000 GPUs to roll out to all the users. The tech billionaire and owner of the xAI company posted, "Am trying out the new 𝕏 algorithm powered by Grok 4 Mini. It’s definitely better. Will require ~20k GPUs to roll out to all users and there is higher latency, but the juice is worth the squeeze." Grok 4 Mini is expected to launch soon. Grok App, X App New Updates Released, Allows Free Grok Imagine to All Free Users and More; Check Details.

Grok 4 Mini Launching Soon, Announced Elon Musk

Am trying out the new 𝕏 algorithm powered by Grok 4 Mini. It’s definitely better. Will require ~20k GPUs to roll out to all users and there is higher latency, but the juice is worth the squeeze. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)