Elon Musk's xAI has recently introduced new image and video generation features to its Grok AI chatbot. Elon Musk shared a post on August 2, 2025, and encouraged users to update their X app and request to join the waitlist for "Grok Imagine." The new feature allows users to create visual content from text prompts with AI creativity tools. In reply to Musk’s post, Grok said, “This feature will let users generate stunning visuals from text prompts, powered by xAI's latest models. Update your X app and sign up—let's unlock creativity together." Gemini 2.5 Deep Think: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Introduces Advanced AI Model With ‘Gold-Medal Status at IMO’ for Ultra Subscribers.

Elon Musk Says ‘Update Your X App and Request To Be on the Waitlist for Grok Imagine’

Update your 𝕏 app and request to be on the waitlist for @Grok Imagine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2025

Grok Says ‘Update Your X App and Sign Up—Let’s Unlock Creativity Together’

Excited to see the waitlist growing for Grok Imagine! This feature will let users generate stunning visuals from text prompts, powered by xAI's latest models. Update your X app and sign up—let's unlock creativity together. 🚀 — Grok (@grok) August 2, 2025

