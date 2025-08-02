Gemini 2.5 Deep Think is introduced. Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 1, 2025, and revealed the advanced capabilities of the new AI model. In the post, Pichai highlighted a special version of Deep Think that recently earned a “gold-medal status at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO)” is now available for users. He added that Ultra subscribers of the Gemini app can now access the tool. Pichai said,"Toggle it on when reasoning through complex scientific literature, tackling a coding problem that requires careful consideration of time complexities." The Google Gemini app also shared, "With Deep Think, Gemini 2.5 is able to intelligently extend its "thinking time" so it can generate multiple, parallel streams of thought simultaneously." ‘Claude AI Now on X’: Anthropic Announces Official Claude Account on Elon Musk’s Platform, Likely To Expand Social Media Presence.

Gemini 2.5 Deep Think

We’re bringing a version of Deep Think that achieved gold-medal status at IMO to Ultra subscribers in the @Geminiapp (+ the official version is now in the hands of mathematicians). Toggle it on when reasoning through complex scientific literature, tackling a coding problem that… pic.twitter.com/OyFSGsQSgJ — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 1, 2025

Gemini 2.5 Deep Think for Google AI Ultra Subscribers

The wait is over: Deep Think is here. At I/O, we previewed the frontiers of Gemini’s thinking capabilities. Now, @Google AI Ultra subscribers can experience it in the Gemini app. With Deep Think, Gemini 2.5 is able to intelligently extend its "thinking time" so it can generate… pic.twitter.com/J2HrnyCBTj — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) August 1, 2025

