A new tip for creating high-quality product videos using Elon Musk-run xAI’s Grok Imagine is gaining attention on X (formerly Twitter). An X user shared a Grok Imagine prompt that shows how to generate dynamic, multi-angle showcase videos with cinematic effects. As per the post of (@cb_doge), the Grok Imagine prompt include “cinematic studio multi camera angles 360 rotation dolly zoom close up macro pan tilt orbit slow motion to real time transitions shallow depth of field dynamic lighting volumetric haze realistic cola droplet splashes motion blur focus shift HDR ultra realistic product ad style.” Many X users reacted to the post and said, “thanks a lot! thats impressive, so impressive." Another user said, "Insane level of improvement. I’ve got to say, Grok is shaping up to be a real market disruptor." Instagram New Update: Meta-Owned Platform’s Teen Accounts To Follow PG-13 Guidelines by Default.

Grok Imagine Tips and Tricks

Grok Imagine Tips & Tricks #3 Use this prompt to create a dynamic multi-angle product showcase video: "cinematic studio multi camera angles 360 rotation dolly zoom close up macro pan tilt orbit slow motion to real time transitions shallow depth of field dynamic lighting… pic.twitter.com/xsdw4ZzWsX — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 13, 2025

X User Says ‘Thanks a Lot! Thats Impressive, So Impressive’

thanks a lot! thats impressive, so impressive! now lets try to make mexican coke in imagine — Five (@FiveChatX) October 13, 2025

X User Says ‘Insane Level of Improvement’

Insane level of improvement. I’ve got to say, Grok is shaping up to be a real market disruptor. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ERC7l4mJqA — RP | rp.eth (@Trick_P91) October 13, 2025

