Instagram is making changes to how teens experience content on the platform. Meta has announced that all teen accounts will now be guided by PG-13 movie ratings by default. Instagram users under 18 will only see content similar to what is allowed in a PG-13 film. Teens will automatically be placed into a 13+ setting and will need a parent’s permission to switch out of it. Parents who want tighter controls will also have the option to choose a stricter setting. The update is part of Instagram’s efforts to create a safer space for its younger users. In a press release, Meta said, “We hope this update reassures parents that we’re working to show teens safe, age-appropriate content on Instagram by default, while also giving them more ways to shape their teen’s experience.” Google AI Hub Launch in Visakhapatnam To Generate INR 10,000 Crore Revenue for Andhra Pradesh: Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

Teen Accounts will be guided by PG-13 movie ratings, meaning teens will see content on Instagram that’s similar to what they’d see in a PG-13 movie, by default.https://t.co/WBJx9bWyTx — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) October 14, 2025

