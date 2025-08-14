Elon Musk-run xAI has rolled out a new update for Grok Imagine. It helps users to convert still images into short videos. Users can now transform any image from their gallery into a video with just one tap, right from the main feed. The Grok Imagine update will make video creation simple and fast without using complex editing tools. Additionally, Grok Imagine may soon be launched as a web version, making the tool more accessible across devices. ‘Best Founders Don’t Follow Rules’: Photo of Sam Altman Casually Sitting With One Leg Up in Meeting With AR Rahman Goes Viral, Sparking Reactions.

Grok Imagine Update

BREAKING: Grok has updated its design. Now it shows your recent photos at the top to make it easier to animate them. Literally takes just one tap to convert to video. Update to the latest version on the AppStore. pic.twitter.com/7XjWbnhLCw — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)